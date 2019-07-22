JustForex Trading - Start Now

Protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have shot dead a senior police officer, DCP Umar, who was in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Umar was reportedly gunned down as he tried to pacify the rampaging Shi’ite members who disrupted commercial activities …

