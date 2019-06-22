advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Desist from suicidal acts, NRC boss cautions train commuters, residents of Lagos – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts while using train services in the state.

Oche, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that trains …

suicide.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2X0UQKz

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top