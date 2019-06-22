Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts while using train services in the state.
Oche, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that trains …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2X0UQKz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Oche, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that trains …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2X0UQKz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]