Ghanaian-based Gambian actress and Instagram sensation, Princess Shyngle has taken to her Instagram page to claim that she’s a man.
It was not so long ago that the actress talked about having to remove more ribs to make her waits even smaller – an apparent statement of sarcasm...
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Uvj21Q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It was not so long ago that the actress talked about having to remove more ribs to make her waits even smaller – an apparent statement of sarcasm...
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Uvj21Q
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]