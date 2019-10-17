Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Despite Buhari’s Visit, Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa – Sahara Reporters

#1
Weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari visited South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks on African migrants including Nigerians, another Nigerian, Ikenna Otugo, was on Tuesday killed in the former apartheid nation.

Acting Chairman of Nigerian Union, South Africa, in the Kwazulu Natal Province, Mr Sylvester Okonkwo, …

buhari and ramaphosa.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2oRtwhM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top