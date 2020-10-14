Metro Despite outcry, police yet to name killers of #EndSARS protesters – Guardian News


guardian.ng

Despite outcry, police yet to name killers of #EndSARS protesters | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Nigerian Police has failed to name any of its men responsible for hitting and shooting at EndSARS protesters despite widespread outcry demanding police’s accountability in the country. At least 10 people have died in protests over police brutality in Nigeria, Amnesty International said Tuesday...
