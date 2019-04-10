President Muhammadu Buhari and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Tuesday reaffirmed the need to work together to further consolidate on the strong relationship and mutual respect between the countries.
Buhari and the Crown Prince met in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KlFx9n
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari and the Crown Prince met in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KlFx9n
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]