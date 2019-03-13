President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government was doing its best to correct and reverse the terrible mismanagement the country had experienced.
He declared that “with some luck, our best will be good enough.” Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HvNx4z
Get More Nigeria Political News
He declared that “with some luck, our best will be good enough.” Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HvNx4z
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]