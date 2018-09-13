The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to pay N10 million as compensation to Bayelsa-based journalist, Jones Abiri.
Abiri was arrested by the DSS in 2016 on allegations bothering on national security, and eventually arraigned two years after, following public outrage on his prolonged detention.
