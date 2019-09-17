Former Emir of Bakura in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Marafa has emerged as the Deputy Chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Marafa emerged during the party’s state congress held in Gusau yesterday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marafa was appointed Emir of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/306OQ4o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Marafa emerged during the party’s state congress held in Gusau yesterday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marafa was appointed Emir of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/306OQ4o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]