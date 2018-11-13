Diamond Bank Plc yesterday denied reports that the bank was in discussions with Access Bank Plc over a possible acquisition.
The bank in a release to the investing public on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) signed by the bank’s company secretary/legal adviser, Uzoma Uja described as rumour the …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Det429
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The bank in a release to the investing public on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) signed by the bank’s company secretary/legal adviser, Uzoma Uja described as rumour the …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Det429
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]