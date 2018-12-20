Entertainment Diamond Platinumz Banned From Performing In Tanzania And Abroad – Nairaland

Tanzania’s government has banned the popular musician Diamond Platinumz from staging concerts and conducting any performances in and out of the country.

The body that regulates art in the country, Busata, said they took the decision following Diamond’s defiance of a ban on his song, Mwanza. Mwanza, was banned by Busata, …



