Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson at the weekend lamented that the Federal Government’s response to the flood ravaged victims in the state has not been sufficient; saying the state only got 300 bags of rice from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) without any form of medical supplies or other relief materials.....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2qmyT65
Get More Nigeria Metro News
