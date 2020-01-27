Burnaboy lost.
The world music award for the 62 Grammys was won by Angelique Kidjo.
Angelique Kidjo Dedicates Fourth Grammy To Burna Boy
Angelique Kidjo dedicated her fourth Grammy award to Burna Boy at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
Grammy: No Show For Burna Boy As Angelique Kidjo Wins
Burna Boy who had Nigeria buzzing after being nominated for the Grammy Awards in the World Best Music Album category has lost to Angelique Kidjo.
