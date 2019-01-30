Entertainment Diddy and Alex Rodriguez Drool Over Jennifer Lopez’s Photo and It’s Hilarious – Olisa.tv

#1
Jennifer Lopez has stirred up a hilarious conversation on social media after her current partner Alex Rodriguez, and ex Diddy, decided to ‘brawl’ over her recent photo.

It all started after the singer-actress shared a hot new photo of herself in a revealing outfit which showed off her absolutely gorgeous figure. While fans …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Ulxk54

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top