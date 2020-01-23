The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani K. Alison-Madueke must be extradited.
Magu said Diezani stole a sum of $2.5 billion. He added that she has a generation of looters supporting her actions which is very bad for the country.
