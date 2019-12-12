The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced it early 2020 Recruitment.
Applications are hereby invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) The application is opened to all civilians. However, serving military or paramilitary personnel sponsored by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces to civil institutions shall be considered. Visit https://www.nisportal.com.ng
General Requirements For The Jan 2020 Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment.
Be a Nigerian citizen by birth or descent;
Not less than 18 years or more than 35 years of age;
Not less than 1.7 metres in height for male and 1.64 metres for female;
Have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87 metres;
Be certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment into the Service;
Not suffering from any form of mental or physical disability;
Be free from any form of financial embarrassment;
Be of good character and must not have been found guilty of any criminal offence;
Candidates with any of the following medical cases need not apply:
Sight problem;
Hearing difficulties;
Previous major orthopedic operation;
Flat foot;
Fracture, stammering or any other natural disability;
Pregnant women.
Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment Academic Qualifications.
A:
West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects;
Or
National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.
B:
National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.
Available Positions:
SUPERINTENDENT CADRE:
Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI”):
Applicant must possess a minimum of first degree from a recognized institution of higher learning.
NYSC discharged certificate.
Applicants must be between the ages of 18-30 years.
INSPECTORATE CADRE:
Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII) & Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII):
Applicants for Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII) must possess a minimum of Higher National Diploma (HND) from a recognized institution.
Applicants for Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII) must be between the ages of 18-30 years.
NYSC certificate is compulsory for Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII).
Applicants for Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII) must possess a minimum of NCE /OND from a recognised institution.
Applicants for Assistant Inspector of Immigration(AII) must be between the ages of 18-26 years.
ASSISTANT CADRE:
Immigration Assistant III (IA”’):
Applicant must be a holder of SSCE,NECO, GCE O/Level with minimum of four(4) credit in not more than 2 sittings, which should include English and Maths.
Applicants must be between the ages of 18-25 years.
Application Precedures:
(1). Interested candidates are to follow the "Online Application" botton shown below. The Nigeria immigration shortlistment portal (www.nisportal.com.ng
) latest before the application closing date.
Visit https://www.nisportal.com.ng