Dillish Mathews and Emmanuel Adebayor continue to wax stronger. Yesterday, the former Big Brother Africa winner took to her Instagram to share her new photos with her boyfriend footballer with a caption that said she is celebrating their one year anniversary.
“Happy 1 year anniversary baby,” said Mathews in the heartwarming post, adding, …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Dume9A
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
“Happy 1 year anniversary baby,” said Mathews in the heartwarming post, adding, …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Dume9A
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]