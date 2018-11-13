Entertainment Dillish replies Instagram User who called her boyfriend stingy. – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Ugandan Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Matthews isn’t having any of it, after claims by a troll that her ‘rich’ boyfriend, Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor is a stingy person.

Dillish had celebrated their one year of ‘dating’, last week, when an IG user told her to ‘secure the bag’ because the …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2FlIIvn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top