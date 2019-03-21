Politics Dino Melaye Shakes Senate Over Military’s Role In Election – OluFamous.Com

#1
The Senate yesterday went into a rowdy session following a motion moved by Senator Dino Melaye and co-sponsored by seven other lawmakers on the obvious militarisation of the 2019 elections.

The upper chamber became raucous when the Minority Leader, Sen. Biodun Olujinmi, stood up to calm nerves that became …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ugNsdh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top