Metro DISGRACE!! Old Man Caught Having S*x With 2 Boys – Naijaloaded

#1
The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a sexagenarian, Rabiu Tanko, and two teenage boys, Mohammed Samiu, and Musa Mustapha, alleged to have been engaged in the act of sodomy.

Tanko, 62, Samiu, 18, and Mustapha, 16, were brought before an …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2y1242E

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top