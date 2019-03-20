Entertainment Disney To Acquire 21st Fox Century Today – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it would close its blockbuster deal for the film and television assets of 21st Century Fox on March 20, a deal likely to reshape the media-entertainment landscape.

The $71 billion deal gives Disney the prized 20th Century Fox …



via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2UMbZCm

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top