As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) displays voters register at Polling Units across the country from Tuesday, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has charged Nigerian voters to troop out to their various polling booths to check their …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2OqFhmf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2OqFhmf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]