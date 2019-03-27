A plot that would extend the stay of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, and other top officials, is breeding disquiet within the ranks of staff of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).
The extension plan is also causing murmur among civil servants who say …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UW795D
Get More Nigeria Political News
The extension plan is also causing murmur among civil servants who say …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UW795D
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]