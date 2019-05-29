John Achagwa, the Chief Steward of Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, has committed suicide at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Maiduguri.
Achagwa killed himself by hanging on a Neem tree at about 1.44pm on Tuesday. His close associate said the deceased has been complaining about the attitude of …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2HJqx1L
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Achagwa killed himself by hanging on a Neem tree at about 1.44pm on Tuesday. His close associate said the deceased has been complaining about the attitude of …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2HJqx1L
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]