JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Divorce: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede & More Cheer for Sonia Morales – Olisa.tv

#1
Sonia Morales is getting all the support she needs from women on social media.

Recall that the socialite took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that her marriage to actor IK Ogbonna, which produced 4-year-old son Ace, had come to an end. “I, Sonia, am officially and fully out of marriage. …

sonia.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2M9To2u

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top