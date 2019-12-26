Entertainment DJ Cuppy puts 500K in the fridge as a Christmas gift to her manager (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

DJ Cuppy put a smile on her manager's face by gifting her 500,000 Naira in "cold cash". In a video shared online, Cuppy is seen having Christmas lunch when she asks her manager Elizabeth to open the fridge. Elizabeth obliged and found 500,000 Naira cash stacked in the fridge for her.....

