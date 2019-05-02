Entertainment DJ Xclusive x D’Prince x Wizkid – “Gal Bad” (Prod. By Don Jazzy & Altims) – tooXclusive

Superstar DJ Xclusive, Mavin’s singer D’Prince and Starboy Wizkid comes through with this groovy song titled “Gal Bad”.

On today’s episode of Throwback we present this banging record by DJ Xclusive ‘Gal Bad’ which was released in 2014....



