Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinals of the on-going Monte Carlo Masters with straight set victories, but third-seeded Alexander Zverev and fourth-seeded Domini Thiem suffered upsets.
Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6/4, 6/1 for the 12th time …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2VYov2A
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6/4, 6/1 for the 12th time …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2VYov2A
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]