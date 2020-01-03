Entertainment DMW Boss Davido, Blasts UK’s Daily Mail For Describing Him As This (Read Details) – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian singer, Davido is not happy with Daily Mail describing him as an American singer in their report.

On Monday, the British publication published an article with photos of Chelsea football stars, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who are of Nigerian descent clubbing …

davido.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2vT9Jlz

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top