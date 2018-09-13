A DNA test ordered by a Mwingi court in Kenya has confirmed that a pastor accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl in a church impregnated the victim.
The test results showed that Pastor Steve Masila impregnated the Standard Seven pupil, who hails from Nguutani ward, on August 12, 2017.
Mwingi senior resident magistrate Grace Kirugumi on Tuesday, September 11, granted the suspect a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.
READ MORE HERE
The test results showed that Pastor Steve Masila impregnated the Standard Seven pupil, who hails from Nguutani ward, on August 12, 2017.
Mwingi senior resident magistrate Grace Kirugumi on Tuesday, September 11, granted the suspect a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.
READ MORE HERE