Do Not Harass Our Members - ASUU Warns Striking Unions

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jamaz, Jan 14, 2018 at 8:24 AM.

    The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on the non-teaching labour unions of universities not to harass or intimidate its members.

    The National President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, a professor, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

    Mr. Ogunyemi was speaking against the backdrop of the recent protest embarked upon by the three non-teaching labour unions of the University of Lagos, which resulted in the harassment of his colleagues.

    The striking unions comprises of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

    The NAN reports that the unions under the aegis of the Joint Actions Committee (JAC) are currently on what they had described as ‘total, comprehensive and indefinite’ strike.
     

    Jan 14, 2018 at 8:24 AM
