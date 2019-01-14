The controversial suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to elicit mixed reactions.
questions have been raised on whether its within his right as president? some have go
In removing Mr Onnoghen, Mr Buhari claimed he acted based on a Code of Conduct Tribunal order,
questions have been raised on whether its within his right as president? some have go
In removing Mr Onnoghen, Mr Buhari claimed he acted based on a Code of Conduct Tribunal order,