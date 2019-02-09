The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says he has uncovered massive fraud and theft perpetrated by the Bauchi State government under Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, to the tune of N400 billion.
He also stated that the sleazy activities began from May 2015 when he …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BuQgr9
Get More Nigeria Political News
He also stated that the sleazy activities began from May 2015 when he …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BuQgr9
Get More Nigeria Political News