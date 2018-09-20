Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.
Accompanied by some of his supporters, Dogara announced that he had dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2xrSFAV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Accompanied by some of his supporters, Dogara announced that he had dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)...
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2xrSFAV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]