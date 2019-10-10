Justforex_nb_campaign

Dogs can recognize a bad person and there’s science to prove it – Megaphone

#1
Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you’re giving it credit for.

It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan …

dog.JPG

Read more via Megaphone https://ift.tt/30994to
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top