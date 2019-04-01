The claim of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) that Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, passport was not stamped is incorrect.
Pictures of the passport seen by TheCable showed that immigration officials signed Dokpesi’s passport upon his departure and return to the country. Dokpesi was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2CPR4HL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Pictures of the passport seen by TheCable showed that immigration officials signed Dokpesi’s passport upon his departure and return to the country. Dokpesi was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2CPR4HL
Get More Nigeria Metro News