Metro Dokpesi travelled with valid passport — contrary to immigration claim – TheCable

#1
The claim of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) that Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, passport was not stamped is incorrect.

Pictures of the passport seen by TheCable showed that immigration officials signed Dokpesi’s passport upon his departure and return to the country. Dokpesi was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2CPR4HL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top