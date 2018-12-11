  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Dolly Parton's Brother, Floyd Parton Dies At 61

Seventy-two year old American country music star, Dolly Parton, has lost her brother, Floyd Estel Parton, who died at the age of 61.

According to his obituary, published by the funeral home in Tennessee, Floyd passed away on Thursday, December 6 at the age of 61 but his cause of death was not made public....



