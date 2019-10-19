The Christian Association of Nigeria has warned the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) to stop associating Christ with criminality. CAN issued the warning over MURIC's director, Ishaq Akintola's comment on the abduction and conversion of 9 Kano children who were reunited with their parents after 5 years....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35OAF36
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35OAF36
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]