Politics Don’t allow PDP to sabotage our democracy – Presidency – P.M. News

#1
The Presidency on Tuesday raised alarm on what it described as attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “to bring down the roof on everyone” for selfish political reason.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2VX0cSH

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top