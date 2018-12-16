Politics Don’t allow religious, tribal division destroy Nigeria – Osinbajo – Newtelegraph

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday warned Nigerians against fanning the embers of division along religious and tribal lines.

Osinbajo, who noted that the country will not move forward with discrimination, admonished the citizens to be wary of politicians and groups inclined to promoting needless division among …



