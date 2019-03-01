Dangiwa Umar, founder of the Movement for Unity and Progress (MUP), has advised Atiku Abubakar not to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the election.
Atiku, candidate of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had described the outcome of the election as worst in the history of the country— …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2VqEyp5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku, candidate of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had described the outcome of the election as worst in the history of the country— …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2VqEyp5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]