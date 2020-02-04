Metro Don’t come back here as a gay man – Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba tells Bisi Alimi as they fight dirty on Twitter – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, and Nigerian Gay rights advocate, Bisi Alimi, are fighting dirty on Twitter.

It all started when the Politician took to Twitter on Sunday to say Nigerians live a semi-slavery life abroad....

bisi.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2vO8Jir

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top