The Nigerian Presidency has warned against the criminalization of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).
Before now, some Nigerians including some socio-cultural groups in the country refer to Miyetti Allah as a group made up of criminals. A former …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WCPsc8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Before now, some Nigerians including some socio-cultural groups in the country refer to Miyetti Allah as a group made up of criminals. A former …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WCPsc8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[10]