Politics Don’t distort Buhari’s 2019 budget, Oshiomhole tells National Assembly – P.M. News

#1
National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday appealed to the National Assembly not to distort the N8.83 trillion budget presented by President Muhammdu Buhari to the Assembly for approval.

Oshiomhole described Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 Budget as “a …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2R5wMlR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top