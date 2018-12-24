Featured Thread #1
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on people from the South-East and South-West zones in Nigeria not to be deceived by President Buhari’s promises.
This was made known in a statement signed by the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2RfZJeZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
This was made known in a statement signed by the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2RfZJeZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]