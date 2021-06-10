Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Don't pay ransome if I'm kidnapped - el-Rufai’s wife declares - New Telegraph
Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Asia el- Rufai yesterday declared that Nigerians must sacrifice to end the prevailing insecurity occasioned by banditry and kidnapping ravaging the country. This was as she further instructed that nobody should pay any ransom to kidnappers in the event that...
www.newtelegraphng.com