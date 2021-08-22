  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Don't pick husband on Instagram, social media, Adeboye warns single ladies - New Telegraph

The wife of the General-Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has cautioned singles ladies against searching for a life partner on Instagram or social media. She gave advise while preaching at the 25th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God...
