JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Don’t travel abroad, Nnamdi Kanu warns governors owing salaries - The Cable

#1
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says his group will continue to hold Nigerian politicians accountable.

Speaking in an interview aired on BEN TV London, Kanu said very soon, all Nigerian governors who have refused to pay workers’ salaries but “travelling aimlessly across the world” would be stopped from doing so.

He also described the assault on Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, as a “family matter”.


ipob.PNG
read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top