Inspired by the imprint’s theme ‘All is in Order’ as it continues the celebration of its anniversary, leading record label, Mavin, unveils new all-star song to herald generation of artistes.
Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports Known for its tradition of making hit songs, Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records has, after a long …
via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Wyf3XZ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports Known for its tradition of making hit songs, Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records has, after a long …
via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Wyf3XZ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]