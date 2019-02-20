Don Jazzy, Davido, and many other celebrities have joined other Nigerians in dragging Jarrell Miller for filth after the boxer dared to assault Anthony Joshua at their New York press conference last night.
In case you missed it: Miller shoved Joshua when they hit the stage in New York and security had …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DWf2kf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed it: Miller shoved Joshua when they hit the stage in New York and security had …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DWf2kf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 25.8 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]